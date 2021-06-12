Central districts report 2,205 fresh cases

12 June 2021 20:10 IST

TIRUCHI

The central districts reported 2,205 fresh cases, maintaining a downward trend over the past few days in the region. The number of deaths reported also witnessed a slight dip with 43 patients succumbing to the viral infection in the region on Saturday.

Nagapattinam district reported the highest number of deaths with 13 patients succumbing to the viral infection. Tiruchi reported 11, while Thanjavur reported five deaths. Both Perambalur and Karur districts reported four deaths each. Tiruvarur district reported three, Pudukottai reported two and Ariyalur reported one death.

Advertising

Advertising

Thanjavur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 645 patients reporting positive.

Tiruchi district came a close second with 420 patients testing positive on Saturday, while Nagapattinam recorded 419. Tiruvarur, meanwhile, reported a marked drop with 261 patients testing positive.

According to data published in the COVID-19 bulletin released by the Department of Medical and Family Welfare, Nagapattinam district had only 11 ICU beds vacant, while Tiruvarur had only 16. Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts had 95 and 74 beds, respectively.

Pudukottai district reported 151 fresh cases, while Karur reported 127. Only eight ICU beds were available in Pudukottai district, while Karur had 39 beds.

Ariyalur district recorded 98 fresh cases, while Perambalur reported 84. Perambalur had increased its bed capacity and reported that 31 ICU beds were available on Saturday. Ariyalur, meanwhile, had only two vacant ICU beds.