Cauvery bridge continues to pose risk for two-wheelers

Tiruchi

16 August 2020 22:37 IST

There are instances of riders losing their balance

Though repairs and maintenance works are being undertaken at periodic intervals by the Highways Department, the Cauvery bridge between Mela Chinthamani and Mambalasalai in the city poses risk to motorists particularly two-wheeler riders.

The Highways Department has carried out about seven minor and major repair works as part of maintenance works since 2015-16. Strengthening of joints of 14 spans of the bridge was among the works taken up frequently.

The gaps on joints of the spans have once again appeared to have widened on a few parts, thereby posing hurdles to motorists particularly two-wheeler riders. Edges at some of the expansion spans have been found to have worn out.

There are instances of two-wheeler riders losing their balance and falling down in the recent past. A delivery boy of a leading food delivery company suffered injuries when his motorbike hit the edge of a joint on Saturday.

The passers by, who witnessed the accident, rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the victim before admitting him to a hospital.

“There are gaps here and there on the bridge. We need to navigate our vehicles carefully on the bridge. Otherwise we will have to end up with accidents,” B. Hemanathan, a resident of Srirangam, who frequently travels on the bridge on his two-wheeler.

Mr. Hemanathan says that he has been witnessing repair and maintenance works frequently for the last few years. But, some shortcomings continue to crop up.

There is a need to carry out a comprehensive study to find out ways and means to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the bridge, he adds.