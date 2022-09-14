Case against man for assaulting woman teacher in govt. school

Special Correspondent PUDUKOTTAI
September 14, 2022 20:39 IST

: The Vadakadu police have registered a case against a man for allegedly abusing, assaulting and threatening a female teacher in a government school under inebriated condition at Kanniyankollai village in the district on Tuesday. 

The case was registered against the accused R. Chithravel on a complaint lodged by the school teacher K. Chithradevi that she was assaulted inside the classroom. The teacher and Chithravel are relatives, said police sources. The sources said Chitravel entered into the school premises and abused the teacher besides assaulting and threatening her under the influence of alcohol.

The accused was not arrested, the sources said. 

