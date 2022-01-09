TiruchirapalliTIRUCHI 09 January 2022 22:04 IST
Cargo terminal to resume operations
Operations at the air cargo terminal at Tiruchi airport will resume on Monday.
Airport Director S. Dharmaraj has requested airlines , IATA agents and consoles to book / accept cargo for exportthrough the terminal with effect from 2 p.m. In an earlier circular, he had stated that the cargo terminal would be closed with effect from January 9 due to administrative reasons.
