Cargo terminal to resume operations

TIRUCHI

09 January 2022 22:04 IST

Operations at the air cargo terminal at Tiruchi airport will resume on Monday.

Airport Director S. Dharmaraj has requested airlines , IATA agents and consoles to book / accept cargo for exportthrough the terminal with effect from 2 p.m. In an earlier circular, he had stated that the cargo terminal would be closed with effect from January 9 due to administrative reasons.

