Bridge opened

13 February 2021 20:24 IST

A bridge built across the Koraiyar at Thirunallur in Pudukottai district was declared open by Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami through video conference from Chennai on Saturday.

The bridge, built at a cost of ₹9.25 crore, will provide an additional link across the river between Viralimalai and Iluppur. Over 15,000 residents of Thirunallur, Mullaiyur, Kulavaipatti and other villages would get a shorter access by about 10 km to Viralimalai. It will also provide easy access to devotees visiting Muthumariamman Temple at Thirunallur, a release said.

