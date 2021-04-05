Bribery case booked against K. N. Nehru

05 April 2021 20:01 IST

The Musiri Police have registered a case against former minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam principal secretary K. N. Nehru after a video clip of his purported discussion with party functionaries regarding distribution of money to voters went viral in the social media.

In the video clip, Mr. Nehru is seen discussing with his partymen about distribution of cash to voters besides using expletives against a party functionary and intimidating him. The discussion is alleged to have taken place at the DMK party office at Musiri.

Acting on a complaint from a Flying Squad -II official attached to the Musiri Assembly constituency, the Musiri Police registered a case against Mr. Nehru under IPC sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words near any public place), 171 (E) (bribery), 171 (H) (Illegal payments in connection with an election), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) and under section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Mr. Nehru, contesting from the Tiruchi West assembly constituency, was in the thick of a controversy facing allegations of bribing police personnel at a couple of police stations in the constituency recently.

However, Mr. Nehru's denied the allegation levelled against him in the 'cash for cops' case in a letter that he wrote to the Chief Electoral, Tamil Nadu. The incident led to the suspension of six police personnel including the Inspector of Police of Thillai Nagar and booking of a case against a Special Sub Inspector of Government Hospital police station and a woman constable of Thillai Nagar police station by the Tiruchi City Crime Branch initially. The case was subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch CID on the order of the Director General of Police.