Big Temple closed for devotees

Barricades placed at the entrance of Big Temple in Thanjavur on Friday to prevent devotees from entering the shrine in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

TIRUCHI

16 April 2021 21:43 IST

The Brihadeeswara Temple (Big Temple) in Thanjavur and Airavatesvara Temple at Darasuram near Kumbakonam, both under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), have been closed for devotees as a precautionary measure in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

Barricades were placed at the Big Temple entrance to prevent devotees from entering the shrine where regular pujas and rituals would continue, according to HR & CE Department officials.

The ASI had issued an order on April 15 to close all the centrally protected monuments / sites and museums under it till May 15 or until further orders due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.