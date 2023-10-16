ADVERTISEMENT

BDU holds anti-ragging workshop

October 16, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Ragging Cell of Bharathidasan University held a workshop on Monday to sensitise students against ragging.

Speaking at the workshop, K. Shanthi Samandha, assistant professor, Tamil Nadu National Law University, said that though ragging had been banned, incidents of on-campus bullying were still reported.

“It is important to monitor and deal with those who engage in ragging through legal channels in order to set an example for others,” Ms. Samandha said in her address.

BDU Registrar L. Ganesan spoke about the consequences of ragging, and explained the psychological effects of bullying on victims. “Ragging can affect a student’s career growth and also the future of his or her family,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam released posters with anti-ragging slogans, according to a varsity press release.

N. Murugeswari, Head, Department of Women’s Studies, and P. Masilamani Nodal Officer, Ragging Prevention Committee and Professor, Department of Geography, spoke.

