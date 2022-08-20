Banana research centre to release two disease-resistant varieties

S. Uma, Director of National Research Centre for Banana with Special Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh Poonam Malakondaiah and dignitaries at the farmers’ day exhibition in Tiruchi on Saturday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB), which steps into its 30th year, will introduce two new Grand Naine banana varieties during the course of the year, according to its Director S. Uma.

The centre would release the two varieties that are resistant to wilt and viral diseases and supply them to farmers for cultivation, she said, speaking at the NRCB’s foundation day-cum-farmers day here on Saturday.

The centre had made commendable contributions to the advancement of technology and sustainable development of banana cultivation in India, she added.

Poonam Malakondaiah, Chief Commissioner and Special Chief Secretary, Andhra Pradesh, released NRCB’s publications on nutritive values and health benefits of banana flour, start-up opportunities with banana based products.

She emphasised the nutritional importance of bananas and the necessity to promote them in mid-day meal programmes and anganwadi centres.

“The majority of India's exports go to countries in the Middle East, but there is also demand in the United States, Japan, and the European Union. If we can gain access to these markets, farmers would receive a far better price,” said Ms. Malakondaiah.

R. Brindha Devi, Director of Horticulture and Plantation Crops, and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency; Anitha Karun, Director of ICAR- Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasaragod; Debi Sharma, Director of ICAR- Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, Bengaluru; Murugesa Boopathi, former Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, representatives of banana cultivators associations and farmers spoke during the event.

An exhibition featuring banana varieties, tissue culture plants and banana value-added products was displayed as part of Farmers Day. Awards for banana conservation, banana entrepreneurs, banana growing farmers, technology dissemination, and institute’s best employees were given on the occasion.