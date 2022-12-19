Baby falls into water sump, drowns

December 19, 2022 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-year-old male baby drowned in a cement water sump in front of its house at Kolakudi village near Thottiyam in the district on Sunday.  

The baby, T. Kishanth, was playing in front of his house when he fell into the sump. The boy’s father, P. Tamilselvan, lifted the child and rushed to Government Hospital at Musiri. The doctor examined the child and declared that the baby was dead. The body was taken for autopsy. Thottiyam police have registered a case, said police sources. 

