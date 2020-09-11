Arrangements in place for conduct of NEET

11 September 2020 20:21 IST

TIRUCHI

Arrangements are in place for conduct of National Eligibility- cum- Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical colleges at 22 centres in Tiruchi, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on September 13.

About 9,500 candidates are to appear for the exam at the designated centres in Tiruchi located in engineering and polytechnic colleges along National and State Highways, to ensure hassle-free accessibility for the students, official sources said.

Owing to its vantage location, Tiruchi district accounts for 22 out of 238 centres State-wide. NEET exams are also to be conducted at centres in Thanjavur and Karur. The number of centres has been increased substantially this year to meet the social distancing requirements. The candidates per room has been reduced to 12 from 24 until last year, the sources said.

Having completed the briefing sessions for Centre superintendents and Invigilators, NTA City Coordinator C.J. Chacko on Friday briefed observers, drawn from the teaching faculty of State universities and other higher educational institutions on the safety protocol to the enforced.

According to trainers, students were able to prepare for the NEET by themselves during the lockdown thanks to the launch of the new mobile app, 'National Test Abhyas' by NTA earlier this year. The App was launched during May by the Higher Education Minister to initiate the registered candidates into high-quality mock tests.

NEET aspirants were advised to acquaint themselves with the locations of the allotted examination centre beforehand in order to make sure they do not face any difficulty in reaching the centre, on the day of exam. To avoid crowding at the entrances of the examination centres, candidates have been given staggered time slots for reporting., sources said.

Responding to the request made by NTA, the Railways and the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation have consented to operate special services for the convenience of the NEET aspirants on the day of exam.