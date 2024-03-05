ADVERTISEMENT

App-based system now at Tiruchi Railway Junction for speedy watering of trains

March 05, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The time taken to fill water in a train of 24 coaches has been reduced from 20 minutes to 8 minutes with the new system, a press release said; Truchi Junction has to water 66 trains every day

The Hindu Bureau

The newly commissioned Quick Watering System plant installed near the Tiruchi railway junction. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Quick Watering System has been put in place at the Tiruchi Railway Junction for speedy watering of trains at the station. Under this app-based remote controlled system, the time taken to fill up the tanks of coaches of trains with water, would be minimal. 

Tiruchi Junction has been nominated for en route watering of 66 trains per day and attending to 10 trains per day in respect of watering complaints. Under the conventional system, it takes about 20 minues to fill water in a train of 24 coaches. Under the Quick Watering System, this will only take eight to nine minutes. 

Earlier, water in the coaches was filled with the help of four-inch pipes. These have now been replaced with six-inch pipes. With a high power motor, water would be supplied to the train coaches through a computerised system called SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition). The SCADA system will automatically control the water flow. It will also ensure that there is no water shortage in trains as the time taken to fill up the tanks will be minimal. Further, wastage by way of spillage of water would be eliminated.

New pipelines have been laid in platforms 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 under the Quick Watering System which has been put in place at a cost of ₹1.57 crore. 

Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi M.S. Anbalagan inaugurated the Quick Watering System at Tiruchi Junction on Monday, March 4, 2024. In the coming months, this system would cover the remaining platforms of Tiruchi Junction and would be put in place at prominent stations of Tiruchi Division, a press release from the Tiruchi Division said.

