Another stray bullet found on roof of the same house near Perambalur

PERAMBALUR

26 January 2022 19:25 IST

A day after a stray bullet was found on the asbestos roof of a house at Echangadu village situated a few kilometresaway from the police firing range at Naranamangalam near Padalur in the district, another bullet was found on the roof of the same house on Wednesday.

The second stray bullet was noticed beneath coconut fronds spread on a portion of the asbestos roof. Police said the occupants told the police that they noticed the second bullet only on Wednesday while checking beneath the fronds.

Superintendent of Police, Perambalur, S. Mani said they had seized the second bullet and would send it for forensic examination to determine the weapon it could have been fired from.

The Padalur Police booked a case under IPC section 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) following the seizure of the first bullet onTuesday.Further investigations were on.