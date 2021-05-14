Ambulance with body triggers public unease near burial ground

14 May 2021 19:49 IST

THANJAVUR

Tense situation prevailed in the vicinity of the burial ground near the Railway Line East Street, Peravurani, on Friday, due to the presence of an ambulance with a body stationed at the location for more than two hours.

The ambulance carrying the corpse of a woman belonging to a minority religion was parked in front of the “maiya vadi” (the burial ground of the minorities) since the workers were not present.

Locals suspected the dead woman to be a COVID victim due to the prolonged absence of the burial ground staff, and attempted to stage a road roko near the Old Bus Stand.

A team of government officials and police rushed to the spot saw through the entry of the ambulance into the “maiya vadi” premises.

The locals complained to the officials that the handlers of the funeral vans cleaned the vehicles right in front of the burial ground. .

In an unrelated incident on Thursday, members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath, Thanjavur South District unit, led by the district deputy secretary, Bava of Sethubhavachatram, conducted the rites of a COVID victim of Aavanam Street, Peravurani, as per Hindu rites, after the relatives and friends reportedly abandoned the body fearing infection, sources said.