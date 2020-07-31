Ambulance staff’s gesture

31 July 2020 18:17 IST

The staff of a 108 Ambulance came in for praise after they handed over a huge amount of cash carried by a person who was injured in a freak accident at Papanadu on Thursday morning.

The injured person Alexander of Pattukottai was proceeding towards Orathanadu on his motorcycle when he met with an accident at Papanadu at around 5 a.m. He was thrown off from his vehicle as he tried to ride over the black-gram crop harvested and spread on the carriageway for drying.

As the ambulance staff was transporting him to the Government Hospital at Pattukottai, they found a sum of ₹4.20 lakh in cash with him. After admitting Alexander at the hospital, the staff – Karnan, driver, and Thavakumar, technician – rang Alexander’s father, Selvaraj, and informed him about the accident. When Selvaraj arrived, the ambulance staff handed over the cash to him, sources said.