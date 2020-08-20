TiruchirapalliPUDUKOTTAI 20 August 2020 16:23 IST
Comments
AIADMK MLA tests COVID-19 positive
Updated: 20 August 2020 16:23 IST
B. Arumugam, AIADMK MLA representing Gandharvakottai constituency in Pudukottai district, has been admitted to hospital
B. Arumugam, AIADMK MLA representing Gandharvakottai constituency in Pudukottai district, has tested positive for COVID-19.
The MLA came to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital complaining of fever on Wednesday, following which a test was done. Hospital authorities said the report came on Thursday morning, confirming that Mr. Arumugam has been infected by the novel coronavirus. His son has also tested positive for the viral infection.
Both have been admitted to the hospital.
More In Tiruchirapalli
Read more...