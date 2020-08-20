AIADMK MLA tests COVID-19 positive

PUDUKOTTAI

20 August 2020 16:23 IST

B. Arumugam, AIADMK MLA representing Gandharvakottai constituency in Pudukottai district, has been admitted to hospital

B. Arumugam, AIADMK MLA representing Gandharvakottai constituency in Pudukottai district, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The MLA came to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital complaining of fever on Wednesday, following which a test was done. Hospital authorities said the report came on Thursday morning, confirming that Mr. Arumugam has been infected by the novel coronavirus. His son has also tested positive for the viral infection.

Advertising

Advertising

Both have been admitted to the hospital.