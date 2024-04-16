ADVERTISEMENT

AIADMK candidate in Mayiladuthurai faces the heat from sugarcane farmers

April 16, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - THANJAVUR

P. Babu blamed the DMK government for the current situation and assured the protesting farmers in Thirumandankudi that he would address their problems

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK candidate for the Mayiladuthurai Parliamentary Constituency P. Babu was flooded with questions from sugarcane cultivators attached to the erstwhile private sugar mill at Thirumandankudi on Tuesday during his electioneering on the outskirts of Kumbakonam.

A group of farmers, which was on a relay protest near the defunct sugar mill at Thirumandankudi that has been acquired by a distillery company, for over 500 days in support of their demands, intercepted Mr. Babu when he visited Maruthuvakudi and nearby hamlets on Tuesday.

When farmers surrounded him with questions over their unresolved issues, Mr. Babu blamed the DMK government for the current situation and assured them that their issues would be solved soon. Though unconvinced by his assurance, farmers let him carry on with his electioneering in the villages that were earlier under the purview of the defunct private sugar mill for supply of sugarcane.

The sugarcane cultivators were continuing their protest despite the announcement made by the political party affiliated Union that the relay agitation had been ‘withdrawn’ because of the general elections and the issue would be resolved amicably through the Thanjavur district administration later.

