AIADMK cadre hold protest against DMK functionary

TIRUCHI

24 November 2020 00:07 IST

He allegedly abused women of an intermediate caste

AIADMK cadre on Monday staged a demonstration demanding action against Kaduvetti N. Thiyagarajan, Tiruchi (North) district secretary of the DMK, for allegedly using abusive words against women belonging to an intermediate caste and police personnel.

More than 300 cadre participated in the protest organised by the AIADMK’s Tiruchi urban district unit.

Advertising

Advertising

Taking strong exception to the content of the purported audio clip, which went viral on social media platforms over the last few days, in which Mr. Thiyagarajan was heard abusing women of a particular community as also the police personnel, the AIADMK partymen said it was unbecoming of a person holding an important party post to portray women in poor light.

Suitable action should be taken against him, they demanded.