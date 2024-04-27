Agriculture labourers in delta districts battle heatwave as their daily income is hit

April 27, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Until now, working under hot sun was never an issue with 58-year-old S. Kaliammal, an agriculture labourer from Puthagaram village in Pattavarthi panchayat in Mayiladuthurai district. But in the middle of her tilling work on an agricultural land, Ms. Kaliyammal took a break in the afternoon recently unable to withstand the heat. Feeling giddy and thirsty, she felt exhausted for the first time, she said.

Tamil Nadu is reeling under heatwave conditions with many places recording 38 to 41 degrees Celsius in the last two weeks. Like Ms. Kaliyammal, there are 9.6 million agriculture workers in the State as per the 2011 Census.

In a recent statement, the International Labour Organisation said 70.9% of the global workforce was likely exposed to excessive heat and listed the ill-effects of this on the health of the workers.

Apart from issuing general guidelines and advising people not to step out between noon and 3 p.m., the government has not announced any measures to help gig workers and agricultural workers cope with the heatwave.

As the early kuruvai season has started across delta districts, paddy cultivation, cotton cultivation, urad dal harvest, and banana cultivation are in full swing. All of this needs agriculture labourers on the field amidst heatwave for the crop to reach the consumer.

V. Arul Selvi from Kittappa Street in Keezha Mappadugai in Mayiladuthurai said: “I am not able to stand in the field after 11 a.m. I have taken two small loans from microfinance groups. I have to pay instalments every week.”

Despite sheer need for money, V. Maruthambal from North Street in Kumarvayalur Panchayat in Tiruchi has decided to work only half for a day fearing health issues. ”I am unable to work. While at work, my eyes become blurred for sometime. My daily wage is ₹250-300 but now I earn ₹150 as I work for only half a day. The sun is being harsh on the poor workers,” she said.

Vayalur N. Rajendran, state treasurer of farmers’ wing of the Tamil Manila Congress, pointed to lack of government intervention and said: “There are many instances where an agricultural worker faints and the farmer who employs takes her to hospital and bears the cost of treatment. Concerned farmers provide constant snacks and refreshments to the workers. But many farmers earn low profit and get into debt trap. It becomes impossible for them to work on their own. Despite old age, many in my village take up daily work just to buy something for their grandchildren and to save money for their family. The government must intervene at the panchayat level to do something.”

Tamil Nadu Agricultural Workers Association State president and Gandharvakkottai MLA M. Chinnadurai, speaking to The Hindu, said: “Across the State we are told agriculture labourers are unable to step on to the field due to heat. This is that time in a year when they get good work. The government must intervene and come up with a plan to help labourers cope with the extreme heat as they have no other source of income.”

