Agitations against farm laws continue for second day in central region

TIRUCHI

15 December 2020 20:47 IST

For the second day, waiting agitations organised by Akhila Indhiya Vivasayigal Poratta Orunginaippu Kuzhu were conducted at various places in the central region on Tuesday.

They were backed by Opposition parties demanding repeal of the new farm laws and expressing solidarity with farmers staging a protest in Delhi.

The agitation in Tiruchi city was organised near old Collectorate headed by the Kuzhu’s district coordinator Ayilai Sivasuriyan. Members of the two Left parties, Congress, DMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Makkal Adhigaram participated in the agitation that concluded in the evening.

In Pudukottai Town, the waiting agitation was organised some distance away from the Collectorate led by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district secretary Somaiya. The participants dispersed in the evening.

In Thanjavur Town, the agitation was organised near Panagal building and led by Kuzhu district coordinator N.V. Kannan.

In Perambalur Town, the agitation was organised at Palakkarai led by Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district president Selladurai.