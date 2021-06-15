Aged woman murdered

15 June 2021 18:31 IST

PUDUKOTTAI

A 75-year-old woman was murdered in her house at Vadakku Imanampatti village in the district. The murder is believed to have been committed on Monday evening. The victim was identified as R. Veerammal - a widow who resided alone. Her son resides in a different place in the village and her three daughters had been married.

Police sources said one of the villagers sensed foul smell emanating from the house of Veerammal and alerted the locals. The woman was found dead in the verandah with the front door opened. Police suspect that the aged woman could have been strangulated to death. The ear and nose studs worn by the victim were found missing.

Advertising

Advertising

On receipt of information, police personnel inspected the scene of crime and conducted inquiries. The services of finger and forensic experts were utilised. The sources said the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range A. Radhika inspected the spot. The Ganesh Nagar police have registered a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and 380 ( theft in dwelling house). The identity of the accused involved in the murder was yet to be established and the motive behind the crime was under investigation.