AFCCOM seeks restoration of concession in train tickets for senior citizens.

February 06, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Association of Former Central Committee Members (AFCCOM) of State Bank Staff Union has urged the Union government to revive the concession extended to the senior citizen in train ticket reservations.

In a resolution passed at the Executive Committee meeting of AFCCOM-SBSU held in Thanjavur on Sunday, the association pointed out that in the countries such as U.S.A, Britain, Canada and others the medical expenses incurred by the senior citizen were borne by the respective governments. The association demanded similar assistance for senior citizens of the country..

It called upon SBI to set up Bank Dispensaries for the benefit of serving and as well as retired employees in the left-out districts in Tamil Nadu and ensure the proper functioning of the existing dispensaries at Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Puducherry and others.

CONNECT WITH US