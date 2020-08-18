Admission counselling

TIRUCHI

18 August 2020 19:59 IST

Candidates seeking admission to Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for Women at Pullampadi can apply for counselling only through the website www.skilltraining.tn.gov.in on or before September 15.

The ITI offers courses in Electronic Mechanic, Machinist, Desk Top Publishing, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Shorthand, Sewing Technology, Multimedia Animation with Special Effects and Surface Ornamentation Techniques. The Electronic Mechanic and Machinist courses are two-year programmes and all others are one-year courses. Students of the institution will be offered internship training. Campus interviews for placements will also be arranged, an official release said.

