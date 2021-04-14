Adequate stocks of fertilizer in Thanjavur district, says agriculture dept.

THANJAVUR

14 April 2021 18:49 IST

Adequate stock of fertilizers are available to meet the requirement of farmers who have taken up summer paddy and early kuruvai crop in the district, the Agriculture Department has said.

About 9,000 tonnes of urea, 1,700 tonnes of DAP, 4,000 tonnes of potash and about 4,800 tonnes of complex fertilizers are available with private dealers and primary agricultural cooperative societies in the district. The available stocks of fertilizers can be bought at old rates, an official release from the department said.

Fresh stocks of fertilizers with revised rates have been moved only to Budalur taluk by fertilizer companies. About 3,000 tonnes of DAP is expected to arrive shortly. Hence, while purchasing fertilizers, farmers are advised to check the price printed on the bags and pay accordingly.

If the price printed on the bags is found defaced or if they are charged more than the rate printed on the bags, they can inform agricultural officers in their taluks or the assistant director of agriculture (quality control).

All fertilizer dealers should sell subsidised fertilizers only through point of sale devices by providing Aadhaar numbers of the farmer/buyer. The stock position should be properly notified on a notice board. Dealers found selling fertilizer without proper documents will be liable to face stern action including cancellation of licences under the Fertilizer Control Act 1985, the department has cautioned.