Additional five-tiers to come up at the north rajagopuram of Pundarikaksha Perumal temple at Thiruvellarai

November 23, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Sekarbabu and K.N. Nehru inaugurate the works to be taken up at a cost of ₹7.85 crore at the temple; they also inaugurate the Annadana Koodam at the Brahmapureeswarar temple at Tirupattur

The Hindu Bureau

HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru serving “anna prasadam” to the devotees in the newly constructed Annadhana Koodam constructed near the Arulmigu Brahmapureeswarar temple at Tirupattur near Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ministers K.N.Nehru and Sekar Babu inaugurating the construction of additional tiers at the Pundarikaksha Perumal temple at Thiruvellarai near Tiruchi on Thursday.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Thursday inaugurated the construction of additional five-tiers on the north rajagopuram of the Pundarikaksha Perumal temple at Thiruvellarai near Tiruchi. The project is to be executed at a cost of ₹7.85 crore.

The two Ministers declared open the Annadhana Koodam at the Arulmigu Brahmapureeswarar temple at Tirupattur near Tiruchi and served “anna prasadam” to the devotees at the new building. The Annadhana Koodam has been constructed at a cost of ₹89.6 lakh near the temple. The Ministers opened the office building of the temple’s Executive Officer which has been built at a cost of ₹31.95 lakh.

Earlier, Mr. Sekarbabu, accompanied by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, pulled the newly built wooden car made of teak for Lord Manicka Vinayagar at the Rockfort Arulmigu Thayumanaswamy Temple in Tiruchi. The new wooden car has been made with funds provided by a donor. The temple car is 7.6 metres in height with its width being 6.3 metres and its length being 5.1 metres, an official release said.

