Abandoned gunny bag containing metal idols seized

Tiruchi

25 November 2021 18:33 IST

An abandoned gunny bag containing five small size metal idols of different deities were seized at Thandalai village in Jayamkondam police station limits in Ariyalur district on Tuesday night.

Police sources said the gunny bag containing the idols were found below the bench of a tea shop functioning along the main road at the village. The tea shop owner, Velmurugan, noticed the abandoned bag while closing the shop and opened it only to find metal idols of Garudazhwar, Durga, Amman, Natarajar and Anjaneyar besides a ‘dhooba kaal’.

A case was booked by the Jayamkondam Police and the seized idols were subsequently handed over to the Jayamkondam Tahsildar. The Jayamkondam Police have informed the seizure of the idols to the Idol Wing CID and to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, the sources added.