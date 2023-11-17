ADVERTISEMENT

Aavin registers record sale during Deepavali in Tiruchi

November 17, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Aavin Tiruchi sold 40 tonnes of sweets during the Deepavali festival season. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Tiruchi District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, popularly known as Aavin, has registered record sale of sweets and ghee during the Deepavali season.

To cash in on the demand during the festival season, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Union decided to produce milk-based sweets a few years ago by using the available raw material and infrastructure in different parts of the State. The union fixed sales target to all 27 district units.

Tiruchi Aavin was set a target to sell 43 tonnes of sweets during the Deepavali season. It was said to have made a record sale of sweets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, it sold about 40 tonnes of sweets, which is just three tonnes less than the target. Similarly, it is said that it had sold 53 tonnes of ghee during the festival season through the agents, Aavin parlours and outlets in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. The current year sale of sweets was about nine tonnes more than the sale of 31 tonnes in 2022.

A senior official of Aavin-Tiruchi said that it was placed on top among 27 district-level unions in terms of sale of sweets this year. He attributed this to aggressive marketing and the support of all stakeholders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US