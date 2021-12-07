AAI nod for parking facility at Tiruchi airport

A view of the new passenger terminal under construction at Tiruchi international airport.

TIRUCHI

07 December 2021 19:54 IST

Revised target for completion of new passenger terminal is December 2022

Airports Authority of India, New Delhi, has given administrative approval and expenditure sanction for establishing a parking lot opposite to the upcoming integrated passenger terminal at Tiruchi international airport.

The new surface parking area is to come up at a cost of ₹49 crore and the tendering process is to take place soon after the approval came a month ago.

AAI, which initially planned to build a multi-level facility, has dropped the move and, instead, decided to go for surface parking area in front of the new passenger terminal under construction. In addition to accommodating a fleet of over 700 cars, the parking lot will also be able to to accommodate taxis in queue, staff vehicles, buses and vehicles of persons with disabilities.

The works are expected to begin once the tendering process is completed, P. Sree Krishna, General Manager, Projects, Airports Authority of India, Tiruchi Airport, said on Tuesday.

Mr. Sree Krishna, who directly monitors the construction of the terminal, says that nearly 68% of the works are over. The revised target for completion of the project is now December 2022.

The mega project, which began late 2018 following sanction of funds and clearances, has suffered setbacks in the wake of COVID-19, which led to to non-availability of key materials from other States due to lockdown. However, the works have resumed.

Heavy downpour in the city in the recent weeks has also affected the progress of the project although interior works continue. Over 900 labourers have been deployed for the project. The approach road for the new terminal has been completed and nearly 80% of the elevated road is over. The basement works have also been completed, Mr. Sree Krishna said.

Cooling towers have been erected for air-conditioning plants for the new terminal, which is coming up on an area exceeding 70,000 sq m at a cost of over ₹950 crore. Lifts, escalators and other electrical appliances have been procured for installation. Other works, including baggage handling system and the parking facility, are also planned for completion.