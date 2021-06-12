A hunt to trace two prisoners

12 June 2021 20:15 IST

ARIYALUR

The police on Saturday sounded an alert to arrest two prisoners, who were released from the sub-jail in Jayamkondam without a bail order.

According to sources, the jail authorities had received a bail order from a court to release three prisoners of a group of five persons except Velankanni Robert (36) and Balakumar (22) of Malathankulam. But, apparently due to poor understanding over the bail order issued in English the authorities had allegedly released them from the jail.

The issue came to light when a Public Prosecutor brought to the attention of the jail authorities that they were not ordered to be released on bail. Following this, the police registered a case and launched a hunt to trace them.

Robert and Balakumar were among about 50 persons recently arrested by the Prohibition Enforcement Wing on the charge of illicit brewing of arrack.