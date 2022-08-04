Tiruchirapalli

96 new COVID-19 cases in central zone

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI August 04, 2022 21:02 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 21:02 IST

A total of 96 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central zone on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities.

The number of daily fresh cases stood at 28 in Tiruchi and 18 in Thanjavur district. Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai reported 14 fresh cases each, while Pudukottai and Nagapattinam recorded six cases each. Karur had five, Ariyalur three and Perambalur district reported two fresh cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 187 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Thursday. There were 129 active cases in Thanjavur, 123 in Tiruvarur and 92 in Mayiladuthurai. Pudukottai reported 82 active cases, while Karur had 49, Ariyalur 48, Perambalur had 46 active cases, and Nagapattinam recorded 31 active cases.

