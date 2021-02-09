₹8.5 cr. sanctioned for concrete road at Chathiram bus stand

Preliminary work has already begun at Chathiram bus stand in Tiruchi.

It is being remodelled to accommodate more buses and passengers

The State government has sanctioned ₹8.5 crore for providing concrete road at the Chathiram bus stand, which is being remodelled to accommodate additional buses and handle more passengers.

As per the plan, the entire surface of the Chathiram bus stand, will be replaced with concrete structure so as to ensure endurance and life of it. In addition to it, nearly 10% of the sanctioned amount will be spent for providing elevation to the bus terminal.

A senior official of the Tiruchi Corporation told The Hindu that after completing the tender formalities, work order had been issued to the contractor and preliminary work of laying cement concrete work had already begun. It had been decided to complete the work as early as possible.

When asked whether the additional work would delay the opening of remodelled Chathiram bus stand within this month, the official said that since laying cement concrete was a major component of the additional work it would be laid at a stretch. Mobilisation of men and materials had been started. As per schedule, the remodelling project should be completed within May.

Considering the importance of bringing back the Chathiram bus stand for operating city buses as early as possible, the contractor had been asked to complete the work within February. Hence, chances were bright for opening the bus stand by the end of this month.

As far as the remodelling of Chathiram bus stand was concerned, the official added that 90% of the work had been completed. Construction of 30 bays, a waiting hall for passengers, cloakroom, feeding room for lactating mothers, ticket counters, food court and retiring room for the police and bus crew were among the completed work. Provision had been given to 33 shops-17 on the ground floor and 16 on the first floor. Almost all works of the roof of the terminal were over.

The official further said that painting and fine turning works were pending. All other remaining work had been expedited so as to open the Chathiram bus stand by this month.