550 acres of paddy crop inundated in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

17 November 2021 00:28 IST

Tiruverumbur is the most affected

About 550 acres of standing paddy crop have been affected by water inundation in the district.

According to a survey carried out by the Department of Agriculture, as of Monday, Tiruverumbur is the most affected block in the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Out of 550 acres, Tiruverumbur block alone accounted for 300 acres. Many fields in Kiliyur, Arasangudi, Vengur, Vazhavanthankottai and Alathur villages are waterlogged. In Andhanallur block 105 acres of paddy have been affected. They are mostly in Pulivalam, Kodiyalam and Maruthandakurichi.

Paddy crop raised in a few locations in Pullampadi, Lagudi, Mannachanallur and Manapparai are also waterlogged.

In addition to them, groundnut raised on 10 acres in Manapparai and cotton on five acres in Pulampadi have also been affected.

A senior official told The Hindu that about 100 acres in Lalgudi were said to have been affected due to the rain on Monday night. Officials had been asked to verify the claims.

The district received 65% more rain than the actual rainfall in northeast monsoon so far.