50% of total funds released for cash assistance

The State government has released 50% of the total funds required for the distribution of the second instalment of ₹2000 as COVID-19 cash assistance to the rice family cardholders in Thanjavur district.

According to an official release, a sum of ₹135.08 crore was released earlier for the disbursement of the first instalment of ₹2000 out of the ₹4000 cash assistance as COVID-19 relief to 676436 rice family cardholders.

Recently, the government has released 50% of ₹135.28 crore required to disburse the second instalment amount to the rice family cardholders as another 6006 family cards had been added to the total number of rice family cardholders.

The disbursement of the second instalment of ₹.2000 to 338218 rice family cardholders was launched at Kumbakonam by the Collector M.Govinda Rao and Government Whip and Thiruvidaimaruthur MLA Govi.Chezhian.

Tiruvarur

In Tiruvarur district, ₹ 75.89 crore will be distributed to 3,79,462 rice family cardholders as the second instalment of ₹ 2000 out of ₹ 4000 per family card.