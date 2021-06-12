₹50 lakh donated to CMPRF

12 June 2021 19:57 IST

TIRUCHI

The Shrimati Indira Gandhi College and Saranathan College of Engineering have jointly contributed ₹50 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to battle COVID-19.

The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin during his visit to Tiruchi on Friday, by K. Meena, Secretary, Shrimati Indira Gandhi College, and S. Ravindran, Secretary, Saranathan College of Engineering, a press release from the college said.

Advertising

Advertising