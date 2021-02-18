₹4 crore-heritage park nears completion

Tiruchi

‘It will be a walk-in history class especially for students’

Work on the Heritage Park (Purathana Poonga) on Butterworth Road is nearing completion. The park, being built on 1.27 acres, seeks to highlight the city’s historic importance.

The park was planned in 2019, and the civil work began in December, however, it had to be stopped in March following the COVID-19 lockdown. “But for the lockdown, we would have finished the park and opened it up by now. However, work is under way and we hope to open it in two or three months,” S. Sivasubramanian, Corporation Commissioner said.

The area where the park is to come up used to be a horse stable and the original archway, depicting two horses remains intact. It has been preserved and would be used as the main entrance of the park. The civic body has planned to display mural paintings, statues and plaques tracing the vibrant history of the city through the ages.

According to the plan finalised under the Smart Cities Mission at a cost of ₹4 crore, the park will feature statues of Rani Mangammal, Karikala Chola and Raja Raja Chola, all rulers who ruled the region. Statues of Nayakar kings too are being made. “These are being made by sculptors of The Tamil Nadu Handicrafts Development Corporation in Mahabalipuram”, P. Sivapatham, Executive Engineer, Tiruchi Corporation said.

“The statues and plaques alone cost ₹2 crore and will include detailed descriptions of various rulers and dynasties that the city had seen and also important landmarks. The park will be a walk-in history class. Students will be encouraged to come here to learn,” he said.

A children's play area, a large herbal garden and an amphitheatre where cultural events can be held are also part of the plan. Nearly 70% of the work has been completed, and the park would be ready to open once the statues are installed. “We will throw open the park to the public by May. Children can visit the park during their summer vacations,” Mr. Sivapatham said.