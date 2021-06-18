‘38% Kuruvai coverage achieved’

18 June 2021 18:01 IST

TIRUVARUR

Sustained efforts by the Agriculture and allied departments resulted in 38% of the targeted 97,000 acreage of `kuruvai’ cultivation in Tiruvarur district, as on Friday.

The remaining acreage is expected to be covered within a fortnight.

After inspecting the direct sowing of paddy using a machine at a field in Pazhayankudi hamlet in Thiruthuraipoondi taluk on Friday, Collector P.Gayathri Krishnan said that so far paddy seeds were sown on 11895 acres through direct sowing method, on 21450 acres under SRI and on 4165 acres through normal transplantation method.

Stating that `kuruvai’ cultivation is expected on another 59490 acres in the district, she said that seedlings had been raised on about 694.50 acres. Adequate quantity of seeds, fertilisers and other agriculture inputs are available for farmers, she added.