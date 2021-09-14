37-foot tall stone idol of Lord Anjaneyar to be installed at Melur

TIRUCHI

14 September 2021 20:09 IST

A 37-foot tall stone idol of Lord Anjaneyar will be installed inside Sanjeevana Anjaneyar Temple situated close to the the Coleroon at Melur village near Srirangam.

The idol, made by a team of sculptors at Tirumuruganpoondi in Tiruppur district, was brought in a huge trailer lorry and reached the private temple located inside a grove in the early hours on Monday.

A peetam is under construction on the temple premises for installation of the idol of Lord Anjaneyar weighing 110 tonnes. The private temple is being run by Sri Sanjeevana Anjaneyar Trust. Its managing director is R. Vasudevan, a Hanuman upaasakar residing at Srirangam.

The idol left Tirumuruganpoondi on September 11 and reached Melur two days later. It took over one-and-a-half years for the sculptors to make the idol, says V. Rahul, son of Mr. Vasudevan.

At present, daily pujas are being done to a small idol of Sri Sanjeevana Anjaneyar. Contributions from donors have enabled in making the idol. Plans are afoot to install the huge idol in the Tamil month of Aippasi, he added.