32 new COVID-19 cases in central region

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-two persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 11 in Tiruchi and seven in Thanjavur. Nagapattinam reported five fresh cases, while Pudukottai, Karur and Ariyalur had two cases each. Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts accounted for one new case each.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 100 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Saturday. Mayiladuthurai had 56 active cases, Thanjavur 52, Perambalur 38, Pudukottai 30, Karur 24, Nagapattinam 22, Ariyalur 17 and Tiruvarur 12.