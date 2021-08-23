305 new cases, 10 deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

23 August 2021 22:01 IST

Central districts recorded 305 fresh cases and 10 deaths on Monday.

Thanjavur reported 104 new cases. Four of the 10 deaths in the region were from the district.

Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur districts reported two deaths each and Pudukottai and Tiruchi one each.

The number of new cases in Tiruchi dropped below 50 on Monday, as 48 persons tested positive in the district.

Nagapattinam reported 41 cases, Tiruvarur 36, Pudukottai 24, Mayiladuthurai 20, Karur 16, Ariyalur 13 and Perambalur 3.

Vaccination camps

Covisheld doses would be administered at the following vaccination camps to be held in the city from 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday:

Corporation School, near Khajapettai Overhead Water Tank; Sri Yadukula Sangam Middle School, Edatheru; Corporation Park, Mahalakshmi Nagar, near Palpannai; Madhuram Corporation School, East Boulevard Road; Anganwadi Centres at Periyar Nagar, Varaganeri and Periyamilaguparai; Corporation Middle School, Subramaniapuram; Mukkulathor Higher Secondary School, Tiruverumbur; Fathima High School, Puthur: and S.M.Higher Secondary School, Woraiyur.