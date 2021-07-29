3 lorries transporting paddy seized

Tiruvarur

29 July 2021 19:03 IST

Revenue officials of Mannargudi have detained three lorries transporting paddy, allegedly belonging to traders from other districts.

The three lorries were intercepted and seized during as surprise check conducted by the Mannargudi Revenue Divisional Officer, Collector P. Gayathri Krishnan said in a press release.

The lorries, transporting about 73 tonnes of paddy, were later taken to the Sundarakottai Modern Rice Mill campus. Revenue authorities have preferred a complaint with the Mannargudi police in this regard, the release added.

The action follows complaints that traders from other districts were selling their paddy under the guise of farmers at the Direct Purchase Centres functioning in the district. Currently 104 DPCs were functioning in the district to procure paddy from farmers at the minimum support price offered by the government. Some traders, under the guise of farmers, were trying to sell their paddy, it was alleged.