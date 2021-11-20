288 tanks reach full capacity in Ariyalur

Ponneri near Jayamkondam in Ariyalur district is fast filling up.

ARIYALUR

20 November 2021 18:29 IST

PWD keeps close vigil on water flow and banks of waterbodies

With Ariyalur district receiving more than average rainfall during North East monsoon already, 288 out of the 2,477 tanks and ponds under the control of Public Works Department and local bodies have filled up.

Disclosing this here on Saturday, Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi said that the district had received 613.38 mm of rain since October 1, which was 6% more than the average received during the North East monsoon. The district has received 1,336.84 mm of rainfall since January and this was 22% more than the normal average rainfall of the district for a year.

Thanks to the good inflows, 288 tanks have filled up and 129 others were close to filling up with water storage of more than 90% of their capacities. The storage at 532 other tanks and ponds was more than 80% of their capacities; 701 water bodies had more than 70% storage;and 616 other tanks had more than 50% storage.

The storage at Siddhamali reservoir in the district stood at 211.05 million cubic feet (mcft) on Saturday against its capacity of 226.8 mcft. The reservoir was still getting an inflow of 256 cusecs. The Ponneri near Jayamkondam had 94.50 mcft (capacity 114.45 mcft) of water. The surplus discharge from the two reservoirs have been suspended.

The PWD was maintaining a close vigil on water flow to the waterbodies and their banks and if necessary surplus waters would be discharged, she said.

During the widespread rain in the district under the NE monsoon, 987 houses have been damaged. Of this, 20 huts were fully damaged and 655 others were partially damaged. Three tiled houses were partially damaged. Relief has been distributed to the affected persons.

Paddy crop on 217.55 hectares, maize (cholam) and pearl millet (kambu) on 56.68 ha, pulses on 14.24 ha, and cotton on 1,588.18 ha had been damaged in the district due to the rain. This apart, paddy on 524 ha, ‘cholam’ and ‘kambu’ on 80 ha, pulses on 301 ha, sugarcane on six ha and cotton on 4,004 ha had been inundated due to the rain. Steps have been taken to drain the water from the fields. Enumeration of affected crops was still under way as the rain was continuing, Ms.Saraswathi said.