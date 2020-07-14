271 fresh COVID-19 cases in central region

14 July 2020 21:27 IST

Tiruchi district tops with 117 cases

TIRUCHI

As many as 271 fresh COVID 19 cases were reported in the central region on Tuesday. Tiruchi district topped with 117 cases among the central districts.

The State Health Department bulletin also recorded nine more deaths, which had occurred on Saturday and Sunday in the region. The bulletin recorded six deaths in Tiruchi, two in Thanjavur and one Pudukottai district. All patients, who died of COVID 19 in Tiruchi district, had comorbidities. Of them, two patients were under treatment for heart diseases.

Meanwhile, according to reliable sources, two patients, who had tested positive for the virus, died of respiratory failure in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old female patient from Palakkarai, who was admitted to K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College on Saturday, died of respiratory failure on Tuesday. Her swab sample lifted on Sunday turned out positive. She had diabetes mellitus and hypertension.

A male patient, who died after being tested positive for the virus, belonged to Sangiliandapuram. The 55-year-old patient was admitted to the K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital on Saturday with complaints of breathlessness. He was under treatment of diabetes and acute hypertension.

Apart from the 117 new cases in Tiruchi, Pudukottai recorded 56 cases. Thanjavur and Ariyalur accounted for 29 fresh cases each. There were 15 fresh cases in Nagapattinam and 5 in Karur. Only one patient tested positive for the virus in Perambalur district.

In Tiruchi, more positive cases were reported in Srirangam, E.B. Road, Anna Salai, Uyyakondan Thirumalai, Thennur, Woraiyur, Uppiliyapuram and Mannachanallur. Five persons tested positive for the virus in Manapparai. There were cases from Lalgudi, Tiruverumbur, Kattuputhur and Palakkarai.

A total of 82 patients were discharged in Tiruchi. Of them, 48 patients received treatment at K.A.P. Viswanatham Hospital. Remaining 34 patients were treated at the COVID care centre at Khajamalai. The Tiruchi City Corporation, which has intensified the COVID-19 testing, collected more than 750 swab samples. Many people from the affected areas, particularly from the Big Bazaar zone, came forward to test themselves.