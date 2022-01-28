2,500 fresh cases in central districts

TIRUCHI

28 January 2022 21:38 IST

The central districts on Friday reported 2,500 fresh COVID-19 cases. Two deaths, both in Tiruchi, were reported in the region, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Despite witnessing a decline, Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts jointly reported more than half of the total number of cases in the region. A total of 695 patients reported positive in Thanjavur, while Tiruchi reported 606 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

In Tiruvarur district, 318 persons tested positive, and in Pudukottai, 208. In Karur, 204 fresh cases were reported, and in Nagapattinam, 172. Mayiladuthurai district registered 125 fresh cases, and Ariyalur, 110. Perambalur district reported 62 fresh COVID-19 cases- the lowest in the region.