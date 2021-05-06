24 micro-containment zones in Tiruchi city

Tiruchi

06 May 2021 20:36 IST

The number of micro-containment zones has gone up to 24 from 15 in the city.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that among four zones in the city, K. Abishegapuram zone had become a hotspot for the virus. Most of the fresh cases were reported from K. Abishegapuram zone over the last few days. A total of 15 patients from Ramji Nagar had tested positive for the virus. More cases were reported in Srinivasa Nagar. As of Thursday, 24 micro containment zones had been established in the city. If three or more cases were detected in a street or lane, it was declared as containment zone.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that besides erection of iron sheets across the affected street, barricades had also been erected so as to prevent the residents from entering unnecessarily. As soon as fresh cases were reported, the sanitary workers would visit the houses and apartments to carry out sanitisation. The residents are expected to cooperate with them.

Mr. Sivasubramanian said that a decision has been taken to step up collection of swab samples in all four zones in the city. On an average, 2,500 samples were collected daily. The positivity rate hovered around 7% to 8%.

He said that the new restrictions imposed by the Government had come into force on Thursday. No one could open any shop except pharmacies. As far as vegetable and grocery stores were concerned, they could transact business between 6 am to 12 noon. Restaurants could offer only take-away service. Action would be taken against those violating the restrictions, he said.