21 men undergo vasectomy on International Men’s Day in Karur

Collector T. Prabhushankar with the 21 ‘Thanga Thandhais’ in Karur on Saturday.

KARUR

20 November 2021 20:00 IST

The district authorities commemorated International Men’s Day by organising a special vasectomy camp at Karur Government Medical College Hospital.

Men who underwent the procedure were honoured as ‘Thanga Thandhai,’ given tokens of appreciation, ₹5,000 as cash incentive and a provisional certificate to avail welfare schemes provided by the government.

The procedure, known as non-scalpel vasectomy has a recovery period of two hours and the person can usually return to work the next day, Deputy Director of Family Welfare Sripriya Thenmozhi told The Hindu. A drive to conduct the procedure was planned by the district administration to keep a check on maternal deaths. “Many women ailing from chronic illnesses and not aware of family planning were seen to suffer during childbirth. Keeping their wellbeing in mind, and that of the children, men were encouraged to undergo the procedure,” she said.

Using the provisional certificate, they can avail themselves of any one of 10 government schemes such as free house site patta, old age pension for an elderly person at home, milch cow or goat, free cattle shed, soft loans up to ₹10 lakh for starting micro, small and medium unit without surety, among others. The men were also given condoms and briefed on safe sex practices.

Speaking at the event, Collector T. Prabhushankar urged men to opt for the procedure as it was easy and done without a knife, anaesthesia and did not involve stitches and did not need a recovery period. It would ensure a healthy life and prosperity for the family, he said. There would not be any side effects and the person can go to work the very next day, he added.