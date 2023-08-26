ADVERTISEMENT

20 bundles of ganja wash ashore on Kodiyakkarai coast in Nagapattinam district

August 26, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

This is the second such incident in the region this month; police believe smugglers threw the drugs into the sea on encountering patrol boats

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty bundles of ganja washed ashore along the Kodiyakkarai coast in Nagapattinam district on Saturday, August 26, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Twenty bundles of ganja, weighing two kilograms each, washed ashore along the Kodiyakkarai coast in Nagapattinam district on Saturday morning.

Sources at the Coastal Security Group said local fishermen found several mysterious bundles washed ashore about 4.5 km east of Kodiyakkarai, near the old lighthouse on Saturday morning. The bundles were scattered along the coast, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Vedaranyam marine police station.

Based on an alert from the fishermen, officials from the Customs Department rushed to the shore and recovered 20 bundles of raw ganja, packed tightly into carton boxes and wrapped in polythene bags, each weighing two kilograms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources suspect that smugglers may have thrown the packages into the sea after encountering patrol vessels of the Navy or the Coast Guard.

Customs Department officials have begun an investigation in this regard.

The incident comes on the heels of the recovery of three bundles of ganja wrapped with packaging tape at three different locations in Mayiladuthurai and Karaikal districts two weeks ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US