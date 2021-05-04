1,841 new cases in delta

TIRUCHI

04 May 2021 20:43 IST

Central districts on Tuesday reported 1,841 fresh cases and 14 deaths.

Tiruchi district reported the maximum number with 464 patients followed by Thanjavur with 454.

Advertising

Advertising

Nagapattinam, too, witnessed a surge in new cases with 392 patients testing positive. The daily count was 264 in Karur and 129 in Tiruvarur. While Pudukottai added 72 new cases, Ariyalur and Perambalur reported 37 and 31 cases.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department, there were 14 deaths in central districts. While four died in Tiruchi district, it was three each in Karur and Thanjavur. Perambalur and Tiruvarur saw the death of one patient each.

A 48-year-old female patient from Karur, a 34-year-old male from Nagapattinam and another patient aged 42 from Nagapattinam, who had no pre-existing conditions, were among those who died. A male aged 74 and a female aged 80, and a male aged 53 from Tiruchi, who had comorbid conditions, were among the 14 patients who died in central districts.