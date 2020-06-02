17 more test positive in central region

Tiruchi

Seventeen persons from the central region tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. While seven of the 17 patients hailed from Tiruchi, three each were from Nagapattinam and Thanjavur, two from Tiruvarur district and one each from Perambalur and Pudukottai.

In Tiruchi, two patients hailing from Kottapattu tested positive in Chennai. The patients belong to the district but have not come here since the lockdown. The infection was contracted in Chennai itself, official sources here said.

Meanwhile, four family members of a Tiruchi Corporation Bill Collector and two family members of the staff nurse, who tested positive on Sunday, have also tested positive.

All patients have been admitted to the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

In Nagapattinam, three patients hailing from Vedaranyam, Nagore and Mayiladuthurai, all travellers who returned to the district from Chennai have tested positive for the virus.

The patients are undergoing treatment at Nagapattinam District Headquarters Hospital.

Two patients in Thanjavur and one in Tiruvarur have also tested positive. The patients are stable and are undergoing treatment, officials here said.

In Pudukottai district, a 23-year-old man, the son of a patient who died of COVID-19 in the district last week has tested positive.

He has been admitted to the Ranees Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Tests for other family members returned negative, hospital sources here said.

The sole patient who tested positive in Perambalur is a 35-year-old man from Alathur. The man has been admitted to the Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital.