17 fishermen of Pudukottai arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

June 22, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Seventeen fishermen of Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy mid-sea on the charge of trespassing while fishing, early Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The arrested fishermen were from the Jagadapattinam coastal village in Pudukottai district.

Coastal Security Group sources said the 17 fishermen had set sail on board three mechanised vessels bearing the registration numbers IND TN 06 mm 1861, IND TN 06 mm 1888, IND TN 08 mm 1436 in the early hours on Wednesday.

The fishermen on board the three vessels were fishing near ‘Neduntheevu’ when they were intercepted at around 4 a.m. on Thursday. Subsequently they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of trespassing.

The arrested fishermen were taken to the Kankesanthurai naval base in the island nation for inquiry, the sources added.

