16 test positive in central region

27 May 2020 20:05 IST

TIRUCHI

Sixteen patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday. Of them, five each hailed from Ariyalur and Tiruvarur districts while three tested positive in Tiruchi, and one each in Nagapattinam, Pudukottai and Thanjavur districts.

In Ariyalur district, five patients who had returned to their home towns tested positive. While four patients including three men aged 42, 23 and 22 and an 18-year-old woman returned from Chennai, a 24-year-old man had returned from Maharashtra. The patients are undergoing treatment at the Ariyalur District Government Headquarters Hospital. The patient who returned from Maharashtra was intercepted at a check post and swab sample was lifted for testing, official sources here said.

On Wednesday, 42 new samples were taken from patients with fever and cold symptoms and have been sent to the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College for testing.

In Tiruchi, three persons tested positive. This included a life convict at the Tiruchi Central Prison whose test result was officially announced on Wednesday. The parents of a girl who had tested positive earlier were the other two positive cases. The family hails from Somarasampettai.

Ten patients hailing from Tiruchi, one from Perambalur and one from Theni are undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, officials here said, adding that the patients were all responding well to treatment and were stable.

In Tiruvarur, five male patients, in the age group of 18 to 23, tested positive for the virus. ,The addition of these patients increased the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district to 42 so far.

In Thanjavur, one patient, a 54-year-old male tested positive. He is undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

In Nagapattinam, a 42-year-old man hailing from Vedaranyam tested positive for the virus. The man was tested on May 26 and was shifted to the Vedaranyam Government Hospital for treatment.

The sole patient who tested positive in Pudukottai was a 54-year-old man who returned to the district from Maharashtra. Official sources here said that he was intercepted on arrival at a check post and a test was lifted immediately. So far, 21 patients in the district have tested positive of which 14 are active cases. Eight patients are being treated at the Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Government Hospital while six are admitted to Ranees Hospital here.